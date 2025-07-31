Cowboys' Kaiir Elam proving to be steal of the NFL offseaon with career resurgence
The Dallas Cowboys head into the 2025 season full of players looking to re-prove themselves with a new change of scenery.
Kaiir Elam is near the top of that list.
A former first-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 NFL Draft, Elam never quite made it work during his time in Orchard Park. As a result, he was traded to Dallas in March in exchange for three late-round draft picks.
Now with the Cowboys at training camp in Oxnard, Elam is looking to prove while simultaneously carving out his role in the Dallas secondary.
During Wednesday's practice, Elam secured his third interception of training camp by picking off Dak Prescott on a pass intended for CeeDee Lamb.
It marked Elam's third interception during live team drills at training camp this offseason. Practice setting or not, that's impressive for a player that was written off ahead of his arrival to Dallas.
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has spoken highly of Elam this offseason, signaling his fresh start as a major turning point.
“He’s one of those guys that he’s got elite feet, elite change of direction, but I see him growing in the mental side of it,” Schottenheimer said. “I see him talking and studying splits with [cornerbacks coach David Overstreet II]. Change of scenery helps a lot of people. ... He’s been the same guy since he’s got here. And he’s playing with confidence.”
During his three seasons with the Bills, Elam played in 34 games (including playoffs) while making 13 starts and posting 95 total tackles, one fumble recovery, nine pass breakups and four interceptions, two of which came during postseason play.
Elam and the Cowboys will begin the preseason on August 9 against the Los Angeles Rams.
