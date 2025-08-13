Cowboys Country

Cowboys UDFA WR finding confidence as depth chart surge continues

The Dallas Cowboys coaching staff continues to see the confidence rise in one of the standout UDFA's from this rookie class.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys receiver Traeshon Holden carries the ball during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys receiver Traeshon Holden carries the ball during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for their second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens this Saturday.

The game against the Ravens will be another chance for players who are fighting for a roster spot to prove they belong on the 53-man roster.

One player who is proving to be a potential steal for the Cowboys has been undrafted free agent wide receiver Traeshon Holden.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders making primetime appearance on popular game show

Holden has looked the part throughout training camp, and as Tommy Yarrish of the official Cowboys website wrote, confidence continues to rise in the UDFA wide receiver.

Oregon wideout Traeshon Holden during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Oregon wideout Traeshon Holden during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I'm the ultimate competitor. When I walk on the field, I'm the best player on the field," said Holden when speaking on his mindset during the preseason. "So just having that mindset. When I went undrafted, I came in the building angry like, 'Now they got to pay.'"

Holden spent three seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide before finishing his final two seasons at the college level with the Oregon Ducks.

MORE: 3 Cowboys players who need to stand out in NFL Preseason Week 2

In his final collegiate season, Holden had a career best in receptions and receiving yards in a single season. Now, the hope is that the former Ducks star can be a nice depth piece for what has become an impressive unit for the franchise.

With the depth the Cowboys have at receiver, it may be hard for Holden to find his place on this roster. But one thing is for sure, he is making the roster decision difficult for this coaching staff.

Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden during the Oregon football’s Pro Day.
Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden during the Oregon football’s Pro Day. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

3 Cowboys who could be cut before playing a snap with franchise

Jerry Jones on trading Micah Parsons vs paying Cowboys star risks

Emmitt Smith gives hot take on Jerry Jones' role in Cowboys' Super Bowl drought

Cowboys linked to former 1,000-yard RB in 2026 NFL free agency

Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News