Cowboys UDFA WR finding confidence as depth chart surge continues
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for their second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens this Saturday.
The game against the Ravens will be another chance for players who are fighting for a roster spot to prove they belong on the 53-man roster.
One player who is proving to be a potential steal for the Cowboys has been undrafted free agent wide receiver Traeshon Holden.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders making primetime appearance on popular game show
Holden has looked the part throughout training camp, and as Tommy Yarrish of the official Cowboys website wrote, confidence continues to rise in the UDFA wide receiver.
"I'm the ultimate competitor. When I walk on the field, I'm the best player on the field," said Holden when speaking on his mindset during the preseason. "So just having that mindset. When I went undrafted, I came in the building angry like, 'Now they got to pay.'"
Holden spent three seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide before finishing his final two seasons at the college level with the Oregon Ducks.
MORE: 3 Cowboys players who need to stand out in NFL Preseason Week 2
In his final collegiate season, Holden had a career best in receptions and receiving yards in a single season. Now, the hope is that the former Ducks star can be a nice depth piece for what has become an impressive unit for the franchise.
With the depth the Cowboys have at receiver, it may be hard for Holden to find his place on this roster. But one thing is for sure, he is making the roster decision difficult for this coaching staff.
