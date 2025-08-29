Kenny Clark's Cowboys jersey number announced after Micah Parsons trade
As Micah Parsons prepares to join his new teammates with the Green Bay Packers, there is some business to take care of back at The Star with new Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark being introduced to the media.
Clark arrived in Texas on Friday morning, just hours after it was announced that he was included in the blockbuster deal that shipped Parsons to the NFC North.
The former first-round pick brings three Pro Bowl appearances with him to Dallas, but he will also be bringing a new number.
MORE: Kenny Clark: Get to know Dallas Cowboys new DT in Micah Parsons trade
After rocking out in the No. 97 during his time in Green Bay, Clark will be bringing some familiar defensive line swag to the locker room by changing to the No. 96 jersey, most notably worn by former star Marcus Spears, aka The Great Swagu.
Last season in Green Bay, Clark recorded 37 tackles, 9 run stuffs, two forced fumbles, and a sack. The year prior, Clark tallied a career-high 7.5 sacks.
Clark will have some high expectations following him when he first takes the field in Dallas, all because he was included in the Parsons trade. It may not be fair, but that's the way the fan mindset works.
MORE: Viral video shows Micah Parsons' emotional reaction to Cowboys-Packers trade, new deal
The good news is Clark comes with a level head and has big game experience, so when he does get out onto the field there will be now moment or spotlight too big for him to handle.
As soon as he passes his physical, Clark can get to work as the Cowboys return to practice on Friday afternoon.
