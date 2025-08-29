Viral video shows Micah Parsons' emotional reaction to Cowboys-Packers trade, new deal
Dallas Cowboys Nation is in shambles following the team's trade of Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday. There is a mixture of shock and disbelief, while trying to dust off the emotions to prepare for the 2025-26 NFL season in less than one week.
While the Cowboys fanbase is reeling, the Packers loyalists are cheesing hard and celebrating.
Parsons is also celebrating after agreeing to a blockbuster deal that makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league. Parsons' extension is a four-year, $180 million deal, with $120 million fully guaranteed at signing.
After news of the trade hit the internet, video went viral of Parsons' emotional reaction to the deal. Parsons couldn't contain his excitement and was seen running laps around the living room of his home and screaming out in joy.
"I'm richer than I've ever been!" Parsons yelled.
Parsons also shared an emotional, heartfelt moment with his mom, with the two sharing a hug and erupting in tears of joy.
"That moment when you're momma never got to work again," Parsons captioned the video. "God you are amazing!"
It may be hard for fans to accept that Parsons is gone and will be returning to Dallas in a few weeks to face off against the Cowboys in a new uniform in primetime, but that's the way of the game.
It's a business, and sometimes it can be cruel. But Parsons deserves everything that has come his way, so deep down, everyone should be happy for him.
