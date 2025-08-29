New Dallas Cowboys DT Kenny Clark cheeses it up after Micah Parsons trade
The Dallas Cowboys sent shockwaves through the NFL world on Thursday when it was announced that perennial All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons was being shipped off to the Green Bay Packers.
Parsons gets a fresh start and his big payday in Green Bay, while the Cowboys landed assets to help build for the future.
Dallas received two first-round NFL Draft picks and the services of three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who can start immediately, in exchange for Parsons.
MORE: Kenny Clark: Get to know Dallas Cowboys new DT in Micah Parsons trade
Cowboys Nation now has to welcome Clark with open arms and hope that he can step into the interior defensive line and do what Mazi Smith has failed to do for the unit since he was selected in the first round.
While we have to see how Clark performs in Dallas, it didn't take long to know that he is excited to be here. Clark took to social media to share a photo of himself on his jet to Big D and he was all smiles.
He's not wasting any time getting to work, because there is little time to waste.
MORE: Cowboys' Micah Parsons trade shockwaves interrupted ESPN US Open coverage
In less than one week, the Cowboys will be taking the field in the Week One opener against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Last season in Green Bay, Clark recorded 37 tackles, 9 run stuffs, two forced fumbles, and a sack. The year prior, Clark tallied a career-high 7.5 sacks.
