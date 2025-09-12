Cowboy Roundup: Key Players to watch vs Giants in Week 2, Matt Eberflus shift
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it to Friday, and Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season is officially underway. Of course, the Cowboys were trolled by Green Bay Packers fans over the Micah Parsons trade during Thursday night's game.
Dallas hosts the division rival New York Giants on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
Today, we will get our final injury report for the day and should learn more information about some of the key players' statuses for Sunday's game.
While we wait to see what we learn on Friday and throughout the weekend, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media to kick off the weekend.
Key Players to watch vs Giants in Week 2
DallasCowboys.com takes a look at some of the key players for fans to keep an eye on in the team's Week 2 showdown with the New York Giants.
"Tyler Guyton - What to make of Guyton's first game of the season last week in Philly. There were some good moments and as Guyton admitted, lots of plays to clean up. While the Giants might not be on the Eagles' level as a team, I would venture to say Guyton will have a tougher matchup this week than last. And that's nothing against Philly's defense but the strength of this Giants team is the depth of the pass rushers. And they can bring a variety of different players to face Guyton on the edge. How he performs this week will probably be the key to the game. If he plays well and can contain the Giants' rush, the Cowboys should be able to have plenty of success. - Nick Eatman"
Matt Eberflus' scheme shift
CBS Sports takes a look at how Matt Eberflus is changing up his defensive scheme as injuries pile up in the secondary.
"Even though Dallas and Diggs are making sure they're responsibly ramping up his snap count, that doesn't mean Eberflus has Diggs playing cautiously. Diggs said his blitz of Hurts in Week 1 that recorded the third quarterback pressure of his six-year career was his first real blitz in the NFL. That's why he didn't look fully natural while charging at Hurts, which allowed the Eagles quarterback to spin out of Diggs' clutches before throwing the football away. Eberflus said 'wrapping up through the waist and going for a 'punch on the football' would be technique points worth emphasizing." -- CBS Sports
