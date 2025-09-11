Cowboys trade rumors link team to former second-round pick upgrade at RB
The Dallas Cowboys run game wasn’t terrible in Week 1, but it could have been better.
Javonte Williams made history in his debut with the franchise by scoring two touchdowns and Miles Sanders ripped off a 49-yard gain.
That said, Williams averaged just 3.6 yards per attempt and Sanders had a momentum-killing fumble shortly after his huge gain. Sanders also faced criticism for his speed after being unable to take his big play all the way to the end zone.
Those shortcomings are why Cody Warren of Inside the Star believes the Cowboys should be interested in Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III, who is rumored to be available via trade.
”Reports out of Seattle suggest that running back Kenneth Walker III could be available, and his skill set would be a perfect complement for Javonte Williams,” Warren wrote.
“Walker is entering the final year of his rookie deal, so the timing couldn’t be better for the Cowboys to strike.”
Walker is in the final year of his contract and an extension feels unlikely under a new staff. He also appears to have fallen behind Zach Charbonnet, making a move likely.
As for compensation, Warren predicts a fourth-round pick in 2026 as the price tag, which is worth it for a running back 2,548 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns in 42 career games.
