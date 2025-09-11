Cowboys fan favorite UDFA could be in line for first start with DaRon Bland injury
The Dallas Cowboys received some brutal news after the team's Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles when it comes to the injury front.
Cornerback DaRon Bland suffered a foot injury in practice on Monday, and the reports are that he could be out for a couple of weeks.
Bland, who just signed a massive contract extension, missed 10 games last season, and it appears he can't escape the injury bug.
If there was one position the Cowboys could not afford to see more injuries to this early in the season, it is their secondary. However, there's nothing that can be done now. The Cowboys have to play the next man up mentality.
That next man could be undrafted free agent Zion Childress. Childress won over the fans during his efforts in the preseason, and now, the former University of Kentucky star may get his moment this Sunday.
Childress spent two seasons with Texas State before finishing the final three seasons of his collegiate career with the Wildcats in Lexington.
Injuries are an unfortunate part of the game. They are also something the Cowboys know all too well after last season. Injuries cannot and won't be an excuse for this team. A moment like this is where the coaching staff will need to lean on its depth.
Childress, the ball could be in your court.
