4 Cowboys fighting for their jobs entering week 1 of NFL preseason
The Dallas Cowboys first preseason game will be this Saturday night as they take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
There will be plenty to keep an eye on as several young players get a chance to prove they belong on the 53-man roster. Of course, the preseason isn’t meaningless for all veterans either.
MORE: Cowboys defense won't face Stafford in joint practice with Rams
Dallas has multiple players entering the preseason opener with their jobs in jeopardy. Here’s a look at four players who fall in that category.
Luke Schoonmaker, TE
A second-round pick in 2023, Luke Schoonmaker had a rookie season to forget, but turned things around last year. He stepped up when Jake Ferguson was injured and proved he belongs in the NFL.
Despite this, he finds himself fighting to keep a hold on the TE2 job. Second-year player Brevyn Spann-Ford showed up at camp determined to make a name for himself and has been pushing Schoonmaker throughout camp.
Spann-Ford did suffer an injury, but isn’t expected to be out long. That benefits Schoonmaker, but this battle will likely continue for a while as they both have proven capable of holding down the spot.
Miles Sanders, RB
Dallas shook up their running back room this offseason after struggling in 2024.
The Cowboys signed Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in free agency and selected Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah in the 2025 NFL draft.
MORE: Cowboys veteran RB 'consistently stood out' during first week of camp
Right now, Williams is favored to start and Blue is expected to be their change-of-pace back. The coaching staff has also been impressed with Mafah, who is proving to be a physical short-yardage option.
That puts Sanders in a tough spot. The veteran has had a strong camp, but needs to stand out the rest of the way to make the roster.
Jalen Tolbert, WR
Jalen Tolbert saw the light bulb come on during his third season in the league. The South Alabama product caught 49 passes for 610 yards with seven touchdowns. Despite the numbers, there were reports that he struggled with consistency.
MORE: Cowboys' WR Jalen Tolbert suddenly finds himself on the roster bubble
Tolbert now finds himself fighting for his spot with KaVontae Turpin andJonathan Mingo pushing him for his job. Tolbert has to show he’s the top option for the WR3 role, or he could be on the chopping block.
Mazi Smith, DT
Heading into Year 3, Mazi Smith is still trying to find his footing in Dallas. The former Michigan star has yet to live up to his draft status and might be running out of chances.
Entering the preseason opener, Smith is fighting rookie Jay Toia for snaps which is far from ideal considering Smith was a first-round selection in 2023 whereas Toia was added in the seventh this year.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 potential Micah Parsons trade destinations as Cowboys relationship sours
Cowboys 53-man roster prediction: Tough cuts happen at RB, WR
Micah Parsons next team odds: Will Dallas Cowboys make shocking trade?
Jerry Jones is clear villain of Micah Parsons contract debacle
Cowboys legend strongly backs Micah Parsons' stunning trade request