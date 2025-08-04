Cowboys rookie RB continues to stand out during first training camp
The Dallas Cowboys failed to create a successful backfield unit this past season and have allowed the issue to be a talking point once again in 2025.
The lone bright spot from the backfield in 2024, Rico Dowdle, left this offseason for a deal with the Carolina Panthers, leaving the Cowboys scrambling to find their starter in the backfield.
The front office is hoping that veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders will be the Flex Seal patch that can keep the engine running, but both are kind of unproven.
However, there could be an answer to the Cowboys' issues in the backfield, and that answer is rookie Jaydon Blue.
Recently, Jon Machota of The Athletic shared a piece on the ten players that have stood out to him during training camp. The Cowboys' rookie running back made that list.
"The running back group has been an interesting one to monitor. Javonte Williams entered camp as the probable No. 1 guy. Miles Sanders then started to stand out a little more. With those two being the veterans, they could get the bulk of the touches early in the season. But lately, Blue has been standing out more and more, to the point he’s been getting some first-team reps. When given the opportunity, he’s been taking care of the football, showcasing his speed, athleticism and quality hands. Each day that goes by, Blue appears to be getting more comfortable with the offense and speed of the NFL game," wrote Machota.
A former Texas Longhorns star becoming the number one option in the backfield for the Cowboys could be a lot of fans' dream come true.
