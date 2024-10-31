Latest Trevon Diggs injury update is last thing Cowboys defense needed
Player health has been a major issue for the Dallas Cowboys this season and it doesn’t appear as if their luck will be changing anytime soon. Trevon Diggs joined a laundry list of injured defenders when he unexpectedly missed camp on Wednesday.
Initially, it was an undisclosed injury but Diggs admitted later it was his calf that was bothering him. He said he was “working through it,” which includes missing practice once again.
MORE: Cowboys WR could be the centerpiece for upset over the Atlanta Falcons
According to Jon Machota, the Cowboys got Brandon Aubrey back from jury duty, but Diggs will spend the session with the rehab group.
The Dallas defense has struggled mightily this season, but it’s hard to judge them too harshly. They’ve seen Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Sam Williams, and DaRon Bland all miss time. Even some of their replacements went down with Marshawn Kneeland and Caelen Carson also being sidelined.
Adding Diggs to the list feels ominous given the plethora of injuries already suffered.
Diggs missed all but two games in 2023 due to a torn ACL. They have yet to see him and Bland on the field together this season. They’re hopeful Bland will return soon, but not have to worry about Diggs’ status.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Falcons: 3 keys to victory for Week 9
Dallas Cowboys vs Falcons injury report, Week 9: Wednesday, October 30
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Falcons in Week 9
Cowboys 4-round mock draft: Playmaking WR kicks off impressive haul
NFC East Power Rankings entering Week 9: Dallas has ground to make up