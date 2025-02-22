Cowboys Roundup: Low-cost NFL free agents, Zack Martin's salary cap impact
Happy Saturday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've reached the final weekend of February and it's time to get excited because football is close to being back in our lives.
The Underwear Olympics aka the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis will kick off on Monday, February 24, with the top prospects in the NFL Draft getting measured on and off of the field.
There will also be prospects meeting with teams around the league, so we can potentially get an idea of what positions the new Cowboys coaching staff is focusing on.
While we get through the weekend and prepare for draft season to officially kick off next week, let's check out some of the headlines making the rounds on the web and social media.
Low-cost free agents to monitor
The Cowboys will have several holes to fill on the roster during the 2025 offseason, but Jerry Jones hasn't been known for opening the checkbook. Luckily, there are plenty of low-cost free agents who will be available, and Blogging the Boys takes a look at who could fit in Dallas.
Zack Martin's salary cap impact
Future Hall of Famer Zack Martin's retirement leaves a major hole on the Cowboys offensive line, but how does it impact the salary cap situation? The Cowboys will be looking to free up cap space this offseason and The Cowboys Wire takes a look at Martin's impact.
Cowboys Quick Hits
