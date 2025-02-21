Micah Parsons, Cowboys contract update ahead of NFL free agency
The Dallas Cowboys have several difficult decisions to make this offseason, including when to extend superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal.
Parsons has established himself as one of the best, most consistent defenders in the NFL and is in line to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.
As NFL free agency approaches, Parsons has urged the team to be more aggressive this offseason and said he wants to get a deal done sooner rather than later to help the team attack the free agency period.
However, as has been the case when it comes to extending star players, it looks like Jerry Jones and company are content dragging their feet.
According to Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News, the two sides have yet to discuss a contract extension.
“The Dallas Cowboys have not held contract talks with star pass rusher Micah Parsons about an extension, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Dallas Morning News," he wrote.
Has Dallas learned nothing?
The team would be wise to act fast and secure Parsons to a long-term deal, getting ahead of the market. There is no denying he has earned a blockbuster deal.
Parsons missed four games for the Cowboys this season, but he still finished among the NFL leaders in sacks, tied for fifth in the league and first in the NFC with 12 on the year.
By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons.
The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White. If Dallas fails to lock up Parsons for the long term, it will be a catastrophic failure.
