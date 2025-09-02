Dallas Cowboys get most ManningCast appearances for 2025 season
The Dallas Cowboys kick off the 2025-26 NFL regular season in primetime against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, September 4, and fans better get used to seeing the Cowboys under the bright lights.
While the Cowboys are coming off of a disappointing 7-10 season, they are the biggest draw for networks which means they are a primetime fixture.
Whether it be Thursday night, Sunday night, or Monday night, the NFL world will get a heavy dose of Jerry Jones' squad in 2025. And, if you're a fan of ESPN's ManningCast for Monday Night Football, the Cowboys will grace your screen more than any other team in the league.
MORE: NFL Power Rankings, Week 1: Where do Cowboys land following shocking trade?
The full 2025-26 ManningCast schedule was released ahead of the season opener, with Dallas appearing twice. That's tied for the most with the Kansas City Chiefs, who the Cowboys will face on Thanksgiving Day.
The Cowboys will be featured in Week 9 when they host the Arizona Cardinals on November 3, and again two weeks later on November 17 for a Week 11 showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in Sin City.
You can check out the full ManningCast Monday Night Football schedule for the 2025 season below.
MORE: NFC East Power Rankings: Where do Cowboys rank entering 2025 season?
2025 ManningCast schedule
Week 1: Vikings @ Bears, Sept. 8
Week 3: Lions @ Ravens, Sept. 22
Week 5: Chiefs @ Jaguars, Oct. 6
Week 8: Commanders @ Chiefs, Oct. 27
Week 9: Cardinals @ Cowboys, Nov. 3
Week 10: Eagles @ Packers, Nov. 10
Week 11: Cowboys @ Raiders, Nov. 17
Week 12: Panthers @ 49ers, Nov. 24
Week 13: Giants @ Patriots, Dec. 1
Week 15: Dolphins @ Steelers, Dec. 15
Week 18: TBD, Jan. 3
Wild Card: TBD, Jan. 12
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs Eagles, Week 1 injury report: Full list of injuries for Monday
Cowboys' 2025 NFL strength of schedule presents brutal challenge for season
Philadelphia Eagles to 'steamroll' Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, NFL betting analyst says
Jerry Jones explains why Dallas Cowboys have never hired a real GM
Micah Parsons' back issue diagnosed after clean Cowboys MRI before trade
PHOTOS: Meet Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc