Dallas Cowboys get most ManningCast appearances for 2025 season

The Dallas Cowboys will have the most appearances on the Monday Night Football 'ManningCast' during the 2025 NFL season.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb makes a touchdown over the Cincinnati Bengals during Monday Night Football
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb makes a touchdown over the Cincinnati Bengals during Monday Night Football / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys kick off the 2025-26 NFL regular season in primetime against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, September 4, and fans better get used to seeing the Cowboys under the bright lights.

While the Cowboys are coming off of a disappointing 7-10 season, they are the biggest draw for networks which means they are a primetime fixture.

Whether it be Thursday night, Sunday night, or Monday night, the NFL world will get a heavy dose of Jerry Jones' squad in 2025. And, if you're a fan of ESPN's ManningCast for Monday Night Football, the Cowboys will grace your screen more than any other team in the league.

The full 2025-26 ManningCast schedule was released ahead of the season opener, with Dallas appearing twice. That's tied for the most with the Kansas City Chiefs, who the Cowboys will face on Thanksgiving Day.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during a game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during a game at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Cowboys will be featured in Week 9 when they host the Arizona Cardinals on November 3, and again two weeks later on November 17 for a Week 11 showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in Sin City.

You can check out the full ManningCast Monday Night Football schedule for the 2025 season below.

2025 ManningCast schedule

Week 1: Vikings @ Bears, Sept. 8
Week 3: Lions @ Ravens, Sept. 22
Week 5: Chiefs @ Jaguars, Oct. 6
Week 8: Commanders @ Chiefs, Oct. 27
Week 9: Cardinals @ Cowboys, Nov. 3
Week 10: Eagles @ Packers, Nov. 10

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws the ball while pressured by the Las Vegas Raiders
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws the ball while pressured by the Las Vegas Raiders / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Week 11: Cowboys @ Raiders, Nov. 17
Week 12: Panthers @ 49ers, Nov. 24
Week 13: Giants @ Patriots, Dec. 1
Week 15: Dolphins @ Steelers, Dec. 15
Week 18: TBD, Jan. 3
Wild Card: TBD, Jan. 12

