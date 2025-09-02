Dallas Cowboys get most ManningCast appearances for 2025 season

Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli is Back for Season🖐️



🏈12 games; premieres Week 1 & continues into playoffs

🏈Winning formula stays true: Peyton & Eli with A-List guests

🏈Analysis, humor & wit continue



More on the '25-'26 ManningCast: https://t.co/PYaHy25HKk pic.twitter.com/hW6ytq9qfi