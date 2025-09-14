Marist Liufau, girlfriend Sonia Citron share adorable linkup in cowboy hat, jersey
During the Dallas Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, one of the biggest surprises was the lack of usage for linebacker Marist Liufau.
Liufau enters his second year in the NFL with high hopes and was impressive throughout training camp in the preseason, but when Week 1 came along, he was shockingly limited to only six defensive snaps.
Luckily, Liufau is expected to see an increase in usage on Sunday afternoon against the New York Giants, and he'll have some extra motivation with his girlfriend Sonia Citron in attendance.
MORE: Marist Liufau's girlfriend Sonia Citron reps Cowboys LB before big WNBA win in Dallas
Citron, who wrapped up her impressive rookie WNBA campaign with the Washington Mystics, pulled up to AT&T Stadium and had a pre-game meeting with Liufau, rocking his No. 35 jersey and, appropriately, a cowboy hat.
During her rookie season, Citron rocked a custom Liufau jersey before a game.
MORE: Cowboys' head coach impressed by 'gritty' performance from Marist Liufau
Liufau and Citron met when they were starring in their respective sports for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Citron was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
So far, they have been making statements in their professional careers, but let's hope Citron can be Liufau's good luck charm in Week 2.
