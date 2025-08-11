Marist Liufau's girlfriend Sonia Citron reps Cowboys LB before big WNBA win in Dallas
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau put together a strong performance in Week One of the NFL preseason, despite the team's all-around struggles. Liufau even received high praise from the coaching staff for his "gritty" effort.
On Sunday, Liufau's girlfriend, Washington Mystics star rookie guard Sonia Citron, returned the favor by putting on a big performance of her own while outdueling fellow WNBA star Paige Bueckers in a 91-78 win over the Wings in Dallas.
Citron finished the game with 18 points, six assists, and five rebounds. Before putting on a big outing of her own, Citron gave Liufau a shoutout with her pre-game fit repping the Dallas linebacker's No. 35 in a custom look that was appropriately in Cowboys colors.
MORE: Cowboys' Marist Liufau roasted at WNBA draft after girlfriend Sonia Citron is picked
"Soni repping 35 in Dallas," the Mystics wrote on X, along with a Cowboys emoji and tagging the team's official account. Liufau reposted Citron's fit with some emojis of his own.
Liufau and Citron met when they were starring in their respective sports for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. So far, they have been making statements in their professional careers as well.
MORE: Cowboys' head coach impressed by 'gritty' performance from Marist Liufau
Earlier this year, Liufau attended the 2025 WNBA Draft to show his support for Citron, who was selected with the No. 3 overall pick.
Let's hope the sports power couple can continue making big waves as they advance their careers.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys players whose stock increased in Week 1 preseason loss to Rams
Dallas Cowboys' top-rated players for NFL preseason opener vs Rams
Dak Prescott makes bold prediction before Cowboys' preseason stumble
Joe Milton gets important vote of confidence after struggles in Cowboys debut
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie