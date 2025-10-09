Matt Eberflus announces changes to Cowboys' starting linebackers rotation
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for a Week 6 showdown with the Carolina Panthers as the NFL season resumes, and they're hoping to see some improvement from the defensive unit.
Dallas' defense has been a rough watch through the first five weeks of the season, but some changes are on the way.
The changes, which fans have been calling for, appear to be happening due to injury. According to defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Jack Sanborn is still in concussion protocol.
MORE: Cowboys' 2025 breakout star has helped ease loss of Micah Parsons
As a result, there will be a minor shuffle to the linebacking corps, which includes Kenneth Murray moving inside and rookie Shemar James getting more opportunity.
Eberflus reportedly revealed the information after the team's Thursday morning session.
MORE: Ex-Cowboys leading rusher gives bulletin board material ahead of Week 6 revenge game
"In his opening statement, #Cowboys DC Matt Eberflus says that with Jack Sanborn in concussion protocol, Kenneth Murray will move inside as he has on passing downs, but now also on run downs. Rookie Shemar James will also be a piece of the rotation, and they're excited about him," Tommy Yarrish of the team's official websote wrote.
More playing time for James is an obsious positive note for the team.
We'll have to see how James can continue his busy streak on the field.
KIckoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Panthers in Week 6
NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Dallas Cowboys make noise heading into Week 6
Cowboys release never-ending injury report ahead of Week 6 battle vs Panthers
Top Cowboys fantasy football must-starts for Week 6 vs Carolina Panthers
Dallas Cowboys vs Carolina Panthers, Week 6 NFL announcer assignment
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc