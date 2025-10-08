Cowboys' 2025 breakout star has helped ease loss of Micah Parsons
The Dallas Cowboys bounced back in a big way during Week 5 of the NFL season, scoring a dominant victory over the New York Jets, with strong efforts on both sides of the ball.
A shining moment for the Cowboys this season has been the emergence of several offseason additions.
On offense, star wide receiver George Pickens and running back Javonte Williams have both stepped up in a big way, while an unexpected defensive star is having a breakout season that has helped the team's pass rush find success following the Micah Parsons trade.
Dallas signed journeyman defensive end James Houston, who has exceeded expectations throughout the first five weeks.
"By no means has the 26-year-old journeyman replaced Micah Parsons, but he's got 3.5 sacks in his last four games and his impact has gone beyond that on the edge in Dallas," Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report writes.
Along with his 3.5 sacks, Houston has recorded a forced fumble, fumble recovery, and two run stuffs. Parsons, meanwhile, has 2.5 sacks.
It will be interesting to see if Houston can continue to perform at a high level as the season continues, because he has proven to be a key part of the defense. Without Houston, the Cowboys' pass rush would be virtually nonexistent.
