Matt Eberflus says 'nothing is off the table' amid Cowboys' defensive woes
The Dallas Cowboys might have the worst defense in recent franchise memory, maybe ever.
Under new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, the Cowboys' defense has taken a nosedive through the first six weeks of action, ranking last in the NFL in yards allowed, last in the league against the pass, and 29th of 32 teams against the run.
They also rank second to last in the NFL in scoring defense behind only the Baltimore Ravens, surrendering 30.7 points per contest. In other words, on Average, the Cowboys have to be prepared to score at least 31 points if they want to win a football game this season.
However, according to Eberflus, there is - somehow - an obvious solution to fixing their woes at every level, and nothing is off the table in terms of adjustments to help them get there.
“It’s a we solution. Us doing it together," Eberflus said. "Obviously, we’re disappointed. It’s not to our standard how we played last week. We know the solution is in the room... You look at everything when the performance is not up to standard. Nothing is off the table."
It is a bit odd for Eberflus to suggest that there is a simple solution to the team's woes on the defensive end. After all, ranking at or near dead last in the NFL in almost every statistical category would point to a more widespread issue.
It is also a poor choice of words to say that the team didn't play to their standard in Week 6, considering it has largely been the same standard for this team in all six of their games thus far.
He does see some positives, however, such as an identity with his defensive line. But he also admits there is far more work to do to find the solutions to their problems.
"I still think we're working. I do think that up front, I think we have an identity, that's good. The guys are coming off the ball and doing that... it's important that we keep working, keep finding solutions for what works best for the guys that we have."
Will they be able to fix that in a week? Likely not. And unfortunately, the Washington Commanders and second-year star quarterback Jayden Daniels are coming to town as the next team that seems likely to feast on the out-manned unit.
