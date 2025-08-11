Matt Eberflus says former Cowboys first-rounder is still in evaluation process
The Dallas Cowboys coaching staff met with the media on Monday, following this past weekend's preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams.
The preseason opener did not go according to plan as the Cowboys looked undisciplined on both sides of the ball from the opening kick.
MORE: Matt Eberflus reveals biggest issue with Cowboys' defense in preseason loss
New defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus answered a few questions about the future of the defense on Monday. Including where he sees former first-round pick, Mazi Smith, fitting into his scheme.
Eberflus revealed that the staff is still in the evaluation process when it comes to Smith. The new Cowboys defensive coordinator said nothing is set in stone, but he sees Smith as "an attack front" guy.
The Cowboys were hoping that Smith would live up to his potential in his Sophomore season this past year. However, the team is still waiting on the So-called potential to blossom.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer fires himself from 'leadership' role after going full Ricky Bobby
If Smith cannot find his place on the team's defensive line, then it could be 2025 seventh-round pick Jay Toia who is tasked with clogging up the running lanes.
There's still some time for the defense to figure things out before Week 1, and it starts with their matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday. Roster decisions will quickly be happening after Saturday, and Smith's playing future will be more clear as time moves on.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster projection after Week 1 of NFL preseason
3 Cowboys players whose stock increased in Week 1 preseason loss to Rams
Dallas Cowboys' top-rated players for NFL preseason opener vs Rams
Dak Prescott makes bold prediction before Cowboys' preseason stumble
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie