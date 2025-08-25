Cowboys Country

Mazi Smith gets vote of confidence from former Cowboys first-round bust

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith has underperformed as a first-round pick, but one of the team's most infamous busts, Taco Charlton, says don't give up yet.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
As the Dallas Cowboys prepare to finalize cuts down to the 53-man roster, one player who is receiving a lot of attention is former first-round NFL draft pick Mazi Smith.

The defensive tackle has underperformed since entering the NFL after starring at Michigan, and many believe it is time to give him a fresh start.

Whether it be releasing the former Wolverine or shipping him out via trade before the final cuts, there are a few options that could benefit both Smith and the Cowboys.

However, one of the team's most infamous first-round busts and a fellow Michigan alum, Taco Charlton, says not to give up on Smith yet.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith walks off the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith walks off the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Charlton says their situations are completely different, too, claiming he was released because of a personality clash with the coaching staff.

"Stop comparing my situation to bros! He still got plenty of time to turn it around! I was released early because a coach didn’t like my personality and I made a stupid tweet," Charlton wrote on X.

"They goin give him time ."

The Cowboys have until 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 26, to decide on final roster cuts, so we'll have to see what the future holds for Smith and whether it will even be in Dallas.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow battle
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow battle / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Josh Sanchez
