Mazi Smith gets vote of confidence from former Cowboys first-round bust
As the Dallas Cowboys prepare to finalize cuts down to the 53-man roster, one player who is receiving a lot of attention is former first-round NFL draft pick Mazi Smith.
The defensive tackle has underperformed since entering the NFL after starring at Michigan, and many believe it is time to give him a fresh start.
Whether it be releasing the former Wolverine or shipping him out via trade before the final cuts, there are a few options that could benefit both Smith and the Cowboys.
MORE: Cowboys trade proposal would ship underachieving first-rounder to NFC West
However, one of the team's most infamous first-round busts and a fellow Michigan alum, Taco Charlton, says not to give up on Smith yet.
Charlton says their situations are completely different, too, claiming he was released because of a personality clash with the coaching staff.
"Stop comparing my situation to bros! He still got plenty of time to turn it around! I was released early because a coach didn’t like my personality and I made a stupid tweet," Charlton wrote on X.
MORE: 3 players who could be surprise cuts as Cowboys decide on 53-man roster
"They goin give him time ."
The Cowboys have until 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 26, to decide on final roster cuts, so we'll have to see what the future holds for Smith and whether it will even be in Dallas.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys roster cuts tracker: List of players released on way to 53 men
Dallas Cowboys final 53-man roster prediction following preseason finale
Cowboys again embarrassed by NFC East rival with competent, aggressive GM
3 players who could be surprise cuts as Cowboys decide on 53-man roster
Cowboys fans fearful beloved rookie RB won't make 53-man roster
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie