Micah Parsons, agent 'very serious' about Cowboys trade request
The Dallas Cowboys may not have plans to trade Micah Parsons, but according to the latest reports, things could get ugly.
Bobby Belt of 105.3 The Fan recently spoke to Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, amid rising tensions stemming from the failed contract negotiations between the two parties.
Parsons requested a trade last week, and while he remains with the team in Oxnard, it appears the relationship could be damaged beyond repair.
According to Belt, Parsons is "very serious" about his trade request from the team.
“The biggest impression I got talking to people yesterday is they’re not joking. They’re very serious about their [trade] request," Belt said about his conversations with Mulugheta.
Parsons is in the final year of his contract and the Cowboys have the option to franchise tag him for the next two years, so there could be an interesting standoff between the two sides.
Hopefully there will be some resolution sooner rather than later in order to avoid a major distraction hanging over the team to start the season.
