Micah Parsons, agent 'very serious' about Cowboys trade request

The Dallas Cowboys-Micah Parsons relationship may be damaged beyond repair amid ongoing contract tensions and a trade request.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys may not have plans to trade Micah Parsons, but according to the latest reports, things could get ugly.

Bobby Belt of 105.3 The Fan recently spoke to Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, amid rising tensions stemming from the failed contract negotiations between the two parties.

Parsons requested a trade last week, and while he remains with the team in Oxnard, it appears the relationship could be damaged beyond repair.

According to Belt, Parsons is "very serious" about his trade request from the team.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons enters the field during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons enters the field during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“The biggest impression I got talking to people yesterday is they’re not joking. They’re very serious about their [trade] request," Belt said about his conversations with Mulugheta.

Parsons is in the final year of his contract and the Cowboys have the option to franchise tag him for the next two years, so there could be an interesting standoff between the two sides.

Hopefully there will be some resolution sooner rather than later in order to avoid a major distraction hanging over the team to start the season.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

