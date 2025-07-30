Micah Parsons projected trade price would be massive haul for Cowboys
We’re nearly in August and the Dallas Cowboys have yet to come to terms with superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons.
Dragging out negotiations has become an annual event, which also leads to plenty of trade speculation. While Dallas has been able to come to terms with their star players before the start of the regular season, there’s always an outside chance they could decide against paying top market money.
The players could also get fed up with the media games and decide they would rather go elsewhere.
MORE: Stephen Jones gaslights Cowboys fan base over confusing negotiation tactics
It’s highly unlikely this round of negotiations ends with anything other than Parsons signing a mega-deal that resets the market for pass rushers. Still, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell discussed what a potential trade would bring for Dallas, and begins with the Khalil Mack trade in 2018.
”I expect that to occur with the Cowboys before Week 1, but if they did decide they couldn't justify paying three players market-setting deals at the league's three most expensive positions, he would attract a massive trade haul," Barnwell wrote.
"The closest comp is Khalil Mack, who in 2018 was traded before his fifth season with a second-round pick for two first-round picks, a third-rounder, and a sixth-rounder.”
MORE: Micah Parsons, Cowboys contract talks now personal, 'further away' than before
Barnwell, who also said Parsons will likely stay in Dallas, would net more than Mack. He’s younger than Mack was when traded and has more sacks over his first four seasons. That’s why Barnwell says Parsons would cost another team “two first-round picks and more.”
Again, the smart play is to pay Parsons and keep the leader of the defense around. Even though it would be a historic haul.
—Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best highlights & videos from Cowboys sixth training camp practice
Tyler Guyton, Cowboys avoid worst case scenario after torn ACL fear
Cowboys' OL dominates line of scrimmage during sixth training camp practice
DaRon Bland, Cowboys contract talks 'ongoing' as he reveals future plans
153-pound KaVontae Turpin levels 332-pound Tyler Smith in training camp collision
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie