Micah Parsons projected trade price would be massive haul for Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys should sign Micah Parsons to an extension, but if they decide to pursue a trade, Jerry Jones' team would land an impressive haul.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons enters the field during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons enters the field during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
We’re nearly in August and the Dallas Cowboys have yet to come to terms with superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons.

Dragging out negotiations has become an annual event, which also leads to plenty of trade speculation. While Dallas has been able to come to terms with their star players before the start of the regular season, there’s always an outside chance they could decide against paying top market money.

The players could also get fed up with the media games and decide they would rather go elsewhere.

It’s highly unlikely this round of negotiations ends with anything other than Parsons signing a mega-deal that resets the market for pass rushers. Still, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell discussed what a potential trade would bring for Dallas, and begins with the Khalil Mack trade in 2018.

Dallas Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons walks onto the practice field at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility.
Dallas Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons walks onto the practice field at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

”I expect that to occur with the Cowboys before Week 1, but if they did decide they couldn't justify paying three players market-setting deals at the league's three most expensive positions, he would attract a massive trade haul," Barnwell wrote.

"The closest comp is Khalil Mack, who in 2018 was traded before his fifth season with a second-round pick for two first-round picks, a third-rounder, and a sixth-rounder.”

Barnwell, who also said Parsons will likely stay in Dallas, would net more than Mack. He’s younger than Mack was when traded and has more sacks over his first four seasons. That’s why Barnwell says Parsons would cost another team “two first-round picks and more.”

Again, the smart play is to pay Parsons and keep the leader of the defense around. Even though it would be a historic haul.

Dallas Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

