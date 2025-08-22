Micah Parsons attends Cowboys meetings ahead of preseason finale
Friday has been a whirlwind for Dallas Cowboys fans as everyone waits for the team's final game of the 2025 NFL Preseason against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium.
Jerry Jones recently went on a press tour with some wild interviews surfacing over the last 24 hours, painting an ugly picture of how they could impact the already-strained relationship between the two sides.
Many questioned whether Jones' comments about Parsons and his agent, David Mulugheta, could impact how Parsons approaches Friday night, but it looks like nothing has changed.
Like he has been all offseason and through training camp, Parsons was in attendance at The Star ahead of Friday night's primetime game. ESPN's Todd Archer shared the news.
"FWIW, I’m told Micah Parsons was at the meetings at The Star on Friday prior to tonight’s preseason finale against the Falcons," Archer wrote on X.
Jones has repeatedly shown a lack of urgency to get a deal done, because Parsons is under contract.
Not only do the Cowboys have him under contract for the 2025 season, but the team can utilize the franchise tag for the next two offseasons.
Jones has all the leverage and had made it clear that there are no intentions to trade him, so we will have to wait and see how long Parsons is willing to remain on the sidelines and not out on the field. Because once the regular season kicks off, things are about to be much more costly.
