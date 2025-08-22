Jerry Jones accused of 'brazenly violating' CBA in Cowboys-Micah Parsons contract saga
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is continuing his media tour following the release of the 8-part Netflix docuseries America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys, which relives the glory days of the 1990s.
Unfortunately, while the docuseries looks at the past success, Jones' media appearances are reminding everyone of the current failures.
Jones has been openly speaking about the Micah Parsons contract disaster and continues to dig holes.
From ripping Parsons' agent David Mulugheta to claiming a deal was already in place, Jones is getting ripped for continuing "to brazenly violate the CBA."
Jones says that a deal was in place after negotiating directly with the player without his agent involved, a violation of the CBA. Contract negotiations fell apart when Mulugheta got involved in the talks.
"He wants to bamboozle a player who may not even realize a negotiation is happening and then print it up and have the agent and the player sign it. In Jones’s mind, the agent is a bystander. And that’s baloney," Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.com. "The league should have told him to stop doing it, long ago. The union should have filed a grievance over it, long ago."
"If the NFLPA wants to re-establish credibility with the rank and file, one way to do that would be to stand up to Jones and submit the appropriate paperwork challenging his effort to get Parsons to finalize a contract that his certified agent didn’t negotiate."
It will be interesting to see if anything comes from Jones' admission, but for now, no one is batting an eye at what the Cowboys leading man is telling the public.
