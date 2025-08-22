Cowboys have reportedly received 'multiple' trade offers for Micah Parsons
We're heading into the final preseason game of the year for the Dallas Cowboys, but the attention continues to be off the field.
Micah Parsons and Jerry Jones are still at odds, with no movement being made on his contract extension. Instead of progress, it feels as though things are heading in the wrong direction as Jones is taking shots at Parsons' agent while going on a media tour.
The one silver lining, however, is that Jones is still refusing to entertain trade offers, and there have been opportunities for him to explore a move. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Dallas has had multiple calls about Parsons, but doesn't intend to make a deal.
"I was told the Cowboys have received multiple trade inquiries on Micah Parsons. They are not entertaining those inquiries right now. They don't plan to trade him, it would take some sort of herculean, Herschel Walker sized offer for them to even entertain it."
Fowler said there's still optimism in Dallas that a deal can be worked out before the start of the season, at least on the side of the front office. He added that the players don't get the same feeling.
As far as any trades go, it's unlikely we see anything close to the Walker deal, which helped the Cowboys build their dynasty in the 1990s. It's far more likely a deal is made, but there's no telling when that might happen.
