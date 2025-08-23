Micah Parsons declines to speak after preseason finale, Trevon Diggs answers for him
In what has felt like one of the longest weeks since I started covering the Dallas Cowboys, the team finished up preseason play with a win over the Atlanta Falcons on Friday night.
However, a preseason victory won't be the headline tomorrow, and it certainly wasn't on anyone's mind earlier today.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been making the media rounds since the debut of the team's new Netflix documentary, "America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys."
Today, things got spicy when Jones spoke with Stephen A. Smith about the contract dispute between the team and Micah Parsons. But that didn't stop Parsons from showing up for the preseason finale at AT&T Stadium.
After the game, Parsons declined to speak with the media about his current situation, but being the great teammate that Trevon Diggs is, the Cowboys' corner would answer questions for Parsons.
When asked if Parsons would start practice this coming week or if he would play in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Diggs said it depends on how his back is feeling.
Honestly, you have to love that the players are having fun with a situation that gets more dramatic every time you turn on a television. A deal will get done. It just has to happen on Jerry time.
