Micah Parsons, Cowboys contract saga gets disheartening update, drama could linger
Micah Parsons pulled up to Oxnard, California, for the start of Dallas Cowboys training camp, despite not having a long-term contract extension. Parsons has been patiently waiting for his new deal, which will make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.
But, in typical Jerry Jones fashion, the Cowboys owner is dragging his feet and making things messy.
Parsons has been acting in good faith all offseason and has shown up when he said he would be there. He was on the field during minicamp and participated in some drills, while encouraging and cheering on his teammates from the sideline when he wasn't.
Still, Jerry Jones is not writing the check. Jones caused even more drama on Monday during the opening press conference of training camp when he took a shot at Parsons and Dak Prescott.
In an ideal world, the Cowboys would stop dragging their feet and Parsons would have a new deal so that the saga could be behind him and he could put his full attention on the upcoming season. But this is the Cowboys, and Jerry has a flair for the dramatic.
Everyone wants the drama to end, but unfortunately, it looks like this could drag on through the summer -- at least that's what ESPN's Adam Schefter is saying.
Schefter appeared on ESPN's Get Up! Tuesday morning where he shared the latest on Parsons and the Cowboys, and it's not encouraging.
"This is a conversation that, apparently, could linger on through the summer because they're nowhere in the negotiation game," Schefter said. "And this is a familiar script for the Dallas Cowboys."
Schefter said the team has not even made a contractual offer.
Between throwing shade and and not writing checks, Jerry Jones is playing a dangerous game. Micah Parsons is the heart and soul of the defense. Without him, the defense is subpar. It is crucial to get a deal done.
Let's hope Jerry can come to his senses sooner rather than later, before things take an ugly turn.
