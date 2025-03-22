Cowboy Roundup: Micah Parsons feels good about new deal, Team linked to underrated CB
Happy Saturday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it to the weekend and in the midst of March Madness, the Cowboys have been quiet.
Jerry Jones and company must be scheming behind the scenes, because it has been surprisingly silent for this franchise. Usually, it's a 24/7 soap opera, but perhaps times are different under the Brian Schottenheimer regime.
It could mean the team is dialed in on the NFL Draft which is luckily loaded at positions of need.
Many seem to think the Cowboys will aim for a running back or wide receiver that can excite the fan base, so let's all keep our fingers crossed.
In the meantime, let's check out some of the headlines that are making waves on social media and around the web.
Cowboys linked to 'underrated' cornerback
With questions in the secondary, the Cowboys are linked to one of the most underrated cornerback prosects in this year's draft class.
Micah Parsons feeling good about new deal
Micah Parsons is set for a blockbuster contract extension, and he appears to have a positive attitude that things will get done in Dallas. Clarence Hill of All DLLS has more.
Cowboys Quick Hits
