NFL analytic outlet praises Cowboys pass rush following NFL free agency moves
Not everyone has loved the moves the Dallas Cowboys have made during NFL free agency.
They've made more moves than they did a year ago, but overall, they haven't added much firepower. Instead, they've looked to fill holes with moderate signings, leading to an unflattering grade for their work.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys 3 biggest breakout candidates post-NFL free agency
Not everything is negative, however. Dallas has been praised for re-signing Osa Odighizuwa, which was a surprise given their reluctance to pay players in recent years. That move helped them earn a nod of praise for their pass-rush heading into 2025.
PFF's Dalton Wasserman revealed one positive takeaway for every franchise and said Dallas has "a formidable pass rush." He gave them kudos for keeping Odighizuwa and mentioned Micah Parsons as well.
"Retaining Osa Odighizuwa and his 78.5 PFF pass-rush grade from last year was the Cowboys’ top priority this offseason. With him and a healthy back in the fold, Dallas figures to feature a dangerous pass rush once again. From Week 10 to Week 18, the Cowboys ranked third in the NFL in PFF pass-rush grade, behind Philadelphia and Pittsburgh." — Wasserman
What Wasserman doesn't discuss is the return of Dante Fowler, who had 10.5 sacks for the Washington Commanders in 2024. Also, Dallas will have Sam Williams back after he tore his ACL in training camp.
Losing DeMarcus Lawrence and Chauncey Golston stings, but Fowler and Williams could provide a better duo. Throw in Solomon Thomas as a rotational 3-tech, and it's easy to see why their pass rush is being praised.
