Dallas Cowboys 3 biggest breakout candidates post-NFL free agency
The Dallas Cowboys have become notorious for the "next man up" mentality and stubbornness when it comes to developing their own players, rather than seeking immediate upgrades in NFL free agency.
This year’s free agency class was unlike any other in the last decade, as the Cowboys were actually active in adding solid depth pieces and a few potential starters, rather than relying solely on their draft picks.
Even with a solid free agency class compared to years past, the Cowboys will still need to count on a few players to break out and contribute more than they have in previous seasons.
Who are some players who could break out in 2025 for Dallas?
Jack Sanborn, LB
Aside from Dante Fowler Jr., Jack Sanborn should be the one-year rental that Dallas Cowboys fans are most excited about.
Sanborn has started just 19 games over his first three seasons, but he’s made an impact with 164 total tackles and 14 tackles for loss. Among the Cowboys' offseason additions so far, he stands out as someone who can help address the team’s struggles against the run.
His connection to defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who was his head coach with the Chicago Bears, should also play a key role in his success with Dallas.
Israel Mukuamu, DB
Israel Mukuamu has shown flashes of being a consistent NFL starter, especially in 2022 when he stepped in for the injured Jourdan Lewis, starting in his only three career games over his four-year career.
With Lewis now gone to Jacksonville, it might be time for Mukuamu to officially take over at slot corner, particularly if the Cowboys' trio of cornerbacks—DaRon Bland, Caelen Carson, and Trevon Diggs—continue to struggle with injuries.
Marshawn Kneeland, DE
Kneeland's rookie season, which started strong, was derailed by injuries, and although he failed to register a sack, he showed glimpses of his pass-rush potential.
With a year under his belt, Kneeland will have had more time to refine his pass-rushing technique. His ability to defend the run will certainly earn him opportunities on rushing downs, and he should be a solid rotational pass-rusher.
While Dallas added Fowler Jr. and Payton Turner, the losses of DeMarcus Lawrence and Chauncey Golston have left a gap on the edge, further opening the door for Kneeland to make an impact in 2025.
