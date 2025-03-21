Micah Parsons praises agent amid Cowboys contract extension uncertainty
The Dallas Cowboys have had a busy offseason, watching multiple star players walk in free agency and dealing with Zack Martin’s retirement decision, all while signing their own free agents and trading for several impact players.
Despite their activity, the team now needs to be more proactive than they were in previous years by working on extending All-Pro players Micah Parsons, DaRon Bland, and Tyler Smith.
Parsons' gravitas has the NFL media constantly talking about his potential contract extension in Dallas, to the point where many almost forget that the front office still needs to extend both Bland and Smith.
For Parsons, the added attention is partly his own doing. His superstar ability on the Cowboys naturally keeps him in the conversation, but his podcast and constant tweets ensure that he stays in the conversation.
Today, as Parsons continues to work on his contract extension with the Cowboys, he took to X to praise his agent, David Mulugheta, while also calling out other agents.
"Some of these agents don’t have the best interest for yall man!! Wake up David Mulugheta has been showing it time and time again!! It’s sad seeing some of these players get violated by teams because of lack of decency and effort by their agents, " said Parsons.
It’s unclear which agents Parsons is referring to, given the slew of free agent signings and contract extensions over the past few weeks.
Still, this could be a telltale sign that Parsons may not be willing to take the team-friendly deal he mentioned earlier this summer.
If his agent truly has his best interest in mind, it likely means making Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, which to some, may still be considered a team-friendly deal depending on how much he re-sets the market.
Nonetheless, this is at least a sign that the two sides have been working on an extension, and Parsons appears confident in his agent’s abilities.
