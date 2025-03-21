Micah Parsons gets title Cowboys fans won't want to hear ahead of NFL Draft
Here we go again. As teams continue to agree to extensions with their superstars, the Dallas Cowboys continue to wait.
Micah Parsons is eligible for an extension as he enters the fifth year of his rookie deal, and as we saw with Dak Prescott (twice) and CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jones isn't going to budge first. Instead, he's allowed Maxx Crosby ($35.5 million per year), Myles Garrett ($40 million per year), and Danielle Hunter ($35.6 million per year) to all get significant raises.
Those new deals raise the price for Parsons, who can demand more than any of those players. With Jones being reluctant to pay players in the past, it's led to the idea that Dallas could trade Parsons.
Thankfully, that talk slowed down but the longer Parsons goes without an extension, the more likely it is to be revisited. In fact, PFF has already brought it back to life, with Bradley Locker saying Parsons is the team's "best trade asset" heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.
"The Parsons trade discourse has cooled for now, but Dallas can't delay this forever. We saw CeeDee Lamb hold out of camp and nearly force a trade to pressure an extension from Jerry Jones. If Dallas knows it can’t pay what Parsons desires as early as the draft, then all bets are off."
Trading Parsons was reportedly an internal discussion at one point but both Jerry and Stephen Jones have said they can't envision the All-Pro in a different uniform.
It's also far too early to panic. The Cowboys have Parsons under contract for this season and unless he hints at a holdout — as Lamb did — there's nothing to force the issue. If/when that happens, then concern should set in.
