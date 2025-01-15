Micah Parsons gives veteran a dream trip to biggest game of the year
If you haven't heard, the Dallas Cowboys are currently searching for a new head coach after the team parted ways with Mike McCarthy.
Not only does the team have to look for a new head coach, but the front office also needs to find a way to keep defensive star Micah Parsons in Dallas long-term.
However, Parsons has more than a new contract on his mind. The Cowboys defensive leader is giving back to the military community in a big way.
Parsons announced on his Twitter/X that he was giving one Air Force veteran the trip of a lifetime.
"Having relatives of my own who have served in the Air Force, I fully appreciate the sacrifice required, and I was particularly inspired by SMSgt Ken Bowen’s nearly 30 years of service,”
“When I found out he and his wife, Mary, are my #1 fans and have supported the Cowboys their whole life, I was honored to team up with USAA and the Air Force Sergeants Association (AFSA) to gift them a trip to the Super Bowl in New Orleans where I’ll meet them and share my gratitude.”
Bowen served nearly 30 years in the military, the U.S. Air Force from 1959 to 1963, and the U.S. Air Force Reserve from 1978 to 2000.
This announcement is just another incredible gesture by Parsons and his partnership with the USAA, the official NFL Salute to Service Partner.
