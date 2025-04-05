Cowboys Country

Micah Parsons offers hilarious explanation for spurning Alabama

Alabama was interested in Micah Parsons, but he didn't think that was the place for him.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons hosts a football camp at Lubbock Christian High School.
Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons hosts a football camp at Lubbock Christian High School. / Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Alabama has boasted some of the greatest football players of all time, especially during Nick Saban's historic run. Saban was especially good at identifying defensive talent, which included bringing in current Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons for a visit.

Parsons ended up choosing Penn State, which was closer to home for him. That wasn't the only reason he spurned 'Bama, however, as he explained to Derrick Henry.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys' 2025 NFL Draft visit tracker

Henry, who was a star running back for the Crimson Tide, was a guest on The Edge with Micah Parsons and asked the host why he didn't choose Alabama. Parsons said, "This is the God honest truth" before simply telling Henry that he visited Alabama, but it was "so hot."

He added that the workout conditions were "so treacherous, there's no way in hell I could survive up here."

Henry admitted the heat was a lot, which had him second-guessing his decision. Parsons said he saw those workouts and was surprised that it was supposed to convince him to join.

MORE: Cowboys head coach feels Micah Parsons 'will be around' long term

Parsons did say they take football seriously and that he could see himself improving in their program. He just didn't think he could make it in that weather.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —

Updated list of Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft picks after Joe Milton trade

Joe Milton's salary may be best part of Dallas Cowboys, Patriots trade

Did Cowboys spoil first-round plans by rolling out red carpet for top prospect?

Dak Prescott-Browns trade rumor peddler doubles down on ridiculous claim

Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix documentary

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News