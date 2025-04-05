Micah Parsons offers hilarious explanation for spurning Alabama
Alabama has boasted some of the greatest football players of all time, especially during Nick Saban's historic run. Saban was especially good at identifying defensive talent, which included bringing in current Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons for a visit.
Parsons ended up choosing Penn State, which was closer to home for him. That wasn't the only reason he spurned 'Bama, however, as he explained to Derrick Henry.
Henry, who was a star running back for the Crimson Tide, was a guest on The Edge with Micah Parsons and asked the host why he didn't choose Alabama. Parsons said, "This is the God honest truth" before simply telling Henry that he visited Alabama, but it was "so hot."
He added that the workout conditions were "so treacherous, there's no way in hell I could survive up here."
Henry admitted the heat was a lot, which had him second-guessing his decision. Parsons said he saw those workouts and was surprised that it was supposed to convince him to join.
Parsons did say they take football seriously and that he could see himself improving in their program. He just didn't think he could make it in that weather.
