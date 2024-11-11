NFL insider comes to the defense of Cowboys' Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons found himself in a bit of a controversy on Monday after the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Parsons, who has never been shy about speaking his mind, attempted to express his frustration that veteran players such as Zack Martin might end their career with a Super Bowl.
Unfortunately, his choice of words left a lot to be desired. Parsons is being criticized for saying "Mike [McCarthy] can leave and go wherever he wants," and added, "You want to win games and do great things with those type of legends who put in more time and work than Mike McCarthy ever did."
Jori Epstein, who originally shared the quote, essentially said that Parsons didn't come off as someone trying to bash the coach, but that's how many took it — including former player Damien Woody. Now an NFL Insider close to the Cowboys is agreeing with Epstein.
Jane Slater tweeted that her opinion is that Parsons didn't mean the comments about McCarthy to be portrayed as they have been.
Slater is likely correct but she's also spot on by saying it "probably" wasn't the right thing to say. Also with her point that his words didn't help the situation.
Still, intent is important and Slater is one who believes Parsons had sero intentions of upsetting his coach.
