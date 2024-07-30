Cowboy Roundup: Micah Parsons ready to do it all; Mama Beebe for MVP
That sound you hear is pads crackin' in the air, with the first day of padded practice set to take place at Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard on Tuesday.
It's a moment that many players have been waiting for and we'll finally get to see the intensity pick up after a few days of virtual walkthroughs.
While we wait for today's practice session and as July winds down, let's take a look at some of the headlines making waves across Cowboys Nation.
Micah Parsons is ready to do it all
Micah Parsons may have skipped OTAs and minicamp, but the Cowboys star edge rusher is ready to bring his all into 2024 and is re-energized in new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer's system.
And Mike Zimmer is excited to use his new weapon in any way possible. Blogging the Boys has more.
Cooper Beebe's mom for MVP
We previously covered rookie offensive lineman Cooper Beebe's comments about his mom helping him work on shotgun snaps over the summer, and now there is video evidence.
If Beebe can come in and make an immediate impact on the Cowboys offensive line in 2024, I think the team needs to name Mama Beebe an honorary MVP.
MORE: Cooper Beebe's mom is a surprising key to Dallas Cowboys offense
Cowboys Quick Hits
