Micah Parsons responds to fans urging Cowboys to embrace tanking
Jerry Jones's 1989 purchase of the Dallas Cowboys was driven by one unwavering goal: "We must win, we will win. Win is the name of the game."
The adage, 'America's Team,' once rang true for the Cowboys, who secured three Super Bowl victories in Jones' initial seven years of ownership.
However, the past three decades have been largely marked by frustration and disappointment for Cowboys fans, many of whom now find themselves yearning for a high draft pick as a glimmer of hope for future success.
Linebacker Micah Parsons recently addressed the concerns of some fans who believe the team should prioritize a higher draft pick by potentially tanking the remainder of what has been a 2024 season full of lows.
On his podcast, "The Edge With Micah Parsons," the All-Pro expressed his take with this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of a winning mentality within the organization.
"Cowboys fans wonder why we keep winning, but why would we give up?" Parsons stated. "I think that's what you should want from your team – to strive, push, and go as hard as they can. Even with injuries and missing key players, they find a reason to fight. That's a team I want to be on, a team that doesn't quit."
Parsons further emphasized the need for unwavering support from the fanbase, even during challenging times and in particular a season where the Cowboys have faced a ton of adversity.
"It's easy to support a winning team, but we need those 'super fans' to stay locked in," he said. "We want to dominate, not just roll over. If you build a roster of quitters, they'll fold at the first sign of trouble. But we have fighters who find ways to win despite the odds."
Addressing the concerns regarding potential draft position, Parsons highlighted the team's historical success in identifying and developing talent.
"People want us to get high draft picks, but we've had success with our draft picks in the past," he noted. "Will McClay (Vice president of player personnel) is the best in the business. He found Tyler Smith, CeeDee Lamb, Zack Martin, DeMarcus Lawrence, and even Dak Prescott in the fourth round."
Parsons emphasized that winning is the top priority for the Cowboys, who, after three victories in the last four weeks, have kept their slim playoff hopes alive.
"I'm not worried about the draft," he declared. "I want to win. I'd love to play with Abdul Carter (Penn State defensive end), but winning is the priority," Parsons concluded.
