Micah Parsons trade 'more realistic' than Cowboys fans may want to believe
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for the 2025-26 NFL opener against the division rival, Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in one week, whether Micah Parsons is going to be with the team or not.
At this point, the constant headlines and distractions are wearing thin on Cowboys Nation, and the front office's patience is likely just as thin.
If there is any good news, it's that NFL insider Dan Graziano believes the non-stop saga is "getting close to a resolution" and the next few days will be important.
While you have Parsons getting a second opinion on his back ahead of the team's return to practice on Friday, it's clear that all options -- a continued holdout, a new contract, or even a trade -- are still on the table.
The bad news for Cowboys fans is that a trade may be closer to reality than anyone wants to believe.
"He could continue to sit out with what he says is a back injury, and the team says he's okay to play, and he says he's not, then they have a fight," Graziano said on the Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty, and Michelle podcast.
"... and then there's the trade possibility, which I think at this point is more realistic than we've given it credit for."
Cowboys Nation won't like to hear the last line, but at this point it's something that everyone may need to accept. Where there is smoke, there is fire, and there are growing reports about trade interest in Parsons and a strange silence from the Cowboys camp that has some team insiders thinking something is brewing. Let's just hope that something is a new deal.
