Cowboys fans' dream blockbuster trade could be thwarted by division rival

The NFC East could be tough to deal with for the Cowboys if this move happened.

Randy Gurzi

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz.
Dallas Cowboys fans know it’s dangerous to get their hopes up when a star player becomes available. Still, it’s hard not to dream about adding a homegrown talent that once asked to be drafted by the Cowboys.

Arlington native Myles Garrett recently asked for a trade from the Cleveland Browns, and Dallas was mentioned as a potential landing spot due to his ties to the state.

Unfortunately, it’s hard to see Jerry Jones finding a way to fit Garrett in the salary cap. As tough as it would be to see the front office sit this one out, it would be more difficult to see him land with a divisional rival — which could happen.

Garrett took a tour of radio row at Super Bowl LIX, and sat with Sports Illustrated's Brice Butler. The topic of a new home was brought up, with the Washington Commanders named as a fit.

Garrett seemed excited about the prospect, saying the Commanders needed a pass rusher, while adding he could provide that for them.

He followed that up by saying several teams could use his services but Washington is going to be a huge draw for players after making the NFC Championship Game under Dan Quinn. They also have a stud quarterback in Jayden Daniels who exploded as a rookie.

The future is bright for the Commanders and could look even better if they landed Garrett.

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Arizona State grad

