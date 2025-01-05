Mike McCarthy's future with Dallas Cowboys roasted before season finale
Mike McCarthy could be entering his final game as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys this weekend. Now in his 18th season as a coach, McCarthy boasts a record of 147-111-2 and is 49-34 with the Cowboys.
As impressive as his record is, McCarthy hasn't gotten it done in the postseason for Dallas. During his five-year stint, he's just 1-3 and won't make the playoffs this year.
MORE: Trey Lance finally gets chance with Dallas Cowboys
Team owner Jerry Jones has yet to decide on McCarthy's future but one divisional rival would be thrilled to see him return. While appearing as a guest on ESPN's NFL Countdown, Brandon Graham said the Cowboys should keep McCarthy so they "can continue to keep beating him."
The Eagles swept Dallas this season, both games with Dak Prescott out. Graham, who tore his triceps in late November, wasn't on the field for the 41-7 lopsided Philly win in Week 17. He did play in Week 10, recording two tackles and a half-sack.
This was the first time the Eagles swept Dallas with McCarthy as the head coach. In all, they're now 5-5 in his tenure with the Cowboys sweeping them in 2021. In the other three seasons with McCarthy, Dallas went 1-1 against their rivals.
