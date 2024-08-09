Mike McCarthy emphasizes support for CeeDee Lamb amid contract drama
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy addressed the media today regarding CeeDee Lamb's absence from training camp due to ongoing contract negotiations. McCarthy's message was clear, the team misses Lamb and fully supports him as he navigates this critical juncture in his career.
"We miss CeeDee. We love CeeDee," McCarthy stated, underscoring the wide receiver's importance to the team both on and off the field. However, he acknowledged the reality of the situation, stating, "He's in the middle of a business situation."
When pressed for further details on the negotiations, McCarthy remained tight-lipped.
He likened the situation to the infamous "fight club" rule, asserting, "Whatever happens in business is his business." This suggests that the details of Lamb's contract discussions are confidential and will remain between Lamb and the Cowboys' front office.
McCarthy's comments indicate that while the team eagerly awaits Lamb's return, they respect his right to secure a contract that reflects his value.
The Cowboys are undoubtedly hopeful that a deal can be reached soon, allowing Lamb to rejoin his teammates and continue his development as one of the league's premier wide receivers.
In the meantime, the Cowboys will continue to prepare for their upcoming preseason opener on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
