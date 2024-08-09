Stephen Jones contradicts Jerry on CeeDee Lamb contract negotiations
Dallas Cowboys fans were sent into a frenzy on Thursday night when Jerry Jones gave a nonchalant answer and said there was no urgency to extend CeeDee Lamb.
Lamb gave a simple three-letter response on social media, while star defender Micah Parsons added fuel to the fire by endorsing Lamb's message. Then, star quarterback Dak Prescott made it clear that he feels urgency to get a deal done with Lamb, and Cowboys Nation was in a tailspin.
But, while all of this was going on, Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones was singing a different tune about Lamb's future with the Cowboys.
While Jerry was saying there is no urgency, Stephen says the team is working hard to get a deal done.
"We think the world of CeeDee and we understand where he's coming from on this, and why he's not here, but we continue to work very hard on getting this deal done," Stephen Jones said on The Doomsday Podcast with Ed Werder.
When speaking on extending the "Big 3" that includes Lamb, Dak Prescott, and Micah Parsons, Stephen Jones said the team plans to get deals done with everyone.
"We plan on doing it," he said. "We want all three players here. We have the best chance of winning a championship by having those players on our roster."
Now, where is the disconnect? Is Jerry Jones just trolling the fan base?
You can't be working hard to get a deal done while also having no urgency. But, this is typical Jerry. Cowboys fans should all remember the "Zeke Who?" comments after Tony Pollard had an impressive preseason performance. Ezekiel Elliott was understandably upset, but eventually signed a deal and returned to the team.
Let's hope the same can eventually be said about CeeDee Lamb, because he is crucial to Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense's success.
