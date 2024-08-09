NFL insider gives latest update on CeeDee, Dak contract talks
The Dallas Cowboys contract negotiations with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb have been the talk of the town throughout the offseason and into the first half of training camp.
Prescott reported to camp and has kept his focus on the field, while Lamb has racked up over $1 million in fines as he continues his holdout.
Everything seemed to be progressing well between the Cowboys and their star players, but Jerry Jones threw a wrench into any positive spin in the news cycle when he said there was "no urgency" to get a deal done with Lamb.
Lamb was understandably irked by the comments, and eventually removed a mention of the Cowboys from his social media bios.
MORE; Stephen Jones contradicts Jerry on CeeDee Lamb contract negotiations
Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones contradicted the comments from his father and said the team is "working hard" to get a deal done. So, where do things actually stand?
ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler provided the latest update on where things stand between the Cowboys and the quarterback-wide receiver duo.
Fowler wrote, "The Cowboys' conversations with Prescott's agent, Todd France, on a new deal are ongoing. Though a deal is not considered close, the Cowboys believe they are in a better place than they were this offseason."
When it comes to Lamb, meanwhile, the Cowboys believe they are "further along on a new deal" than they are with Prescott.
MORE: Micah Parsons adds fuel to Jerry Jones-CeeDee Lamb contract firestorm
"I've talked to multiple people who believe a Lamb extension will get done, possibly soon. But for now, he waits," Fowler wrote. "The Cowboys have been talking to his agent, Tory Dandy, and Lamb's stance is simple: His numbers and the market speak clearly. So the Cowboys know this will ultimately have to be $30-plus million annually for the star receiver."
Contract talks between the Cowboys and Dandy may have stalled over the past week, because the agent is in Paris for the Olympics.
Whatever the case may be, it looks like Cowboys fans can avoid ringing the alarm bells.
The team is talking to agents for both star players, and progress is being made. It may not be happening as swiftly as everyone would like, but some progress is better than no progress.
Now, let's just get Jerry to stay quiet until deals get done.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
The Good: Best moments, video highlights from Cowboys-Rams joint practice
The Bad Rumor claims Dak Prescott contract value could reach $70M per year
The Ugly: Jerry Jones gives alarming, unhinged update on CeeDee contract talks
Camp Battles: 6 surprising notes from Cowboys first unofficial depth chart
Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024