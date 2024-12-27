Mike McCarthy wants Dallas Cowboys to 'cut it loose' Sunday vs. Eagles
Unless you've been living under a rock, then you know the Dallas Cowboys have just two more games this season.
Yes, the team has been eliminated from postseason play. However, that doesn't mean the team should lay down for the rest of the 2024 campaign.
For head coach Mike McCarthy, giving up is not an option. On Friday, when speaking with the media about the Cowboys' upcoming game with the Philadelphia Eagles, McCarthy shared how he has motivated his team for the NFC East showdown.
Here's what McCarthy had to say:
"Cut it loose. We're going in there to win. This is what you live for. This is what you work for. It's a division game. It's a hostile environment. I just want these guys to play with a ton of confidence and don't look back."
It seems that McCarthy understands the assignment as it comes to getting the team ready for their Week 17 matchup. Now, it is up to the team to answer the call.
