Jerry Jones opens door wider for Mike McCarthy, Mike Zimmer return
Jerry Jones made his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan and as expected, he was asked about the job security for Mike McCarthy. The Dallas Cowboys have turned a corner over the past month, giving McCarthy a better chance of returning in 2025.
There’s still a chance Jones decides to move on, and if so, that leaves Mike Zimmer in a weird spot. Now in his second stint as defensive coordinator, Zimmer’s defense is starting to show signs of life. That led to Jones being asked if Zimmer’s return is contingent on McCarthy’s.
Jones said the two are connected “in a way,” before opening the door wider for a return. The owner/general manager praised the work both coaches have done, adding that “maybe the best is still ahead of us.”
With Dallas unlikely to make the postseason, that line suggests Jones believes the two can have success in future years.
Dallas has won three of their past four games, which has led to a strong belief McCarthy will return. While he’s not a perfect coach, that would make sense considering how hard the team has played for him despite their numerous injuries to star players.
Zimmer also deserves a season with a healthy defense. He’s proven when he has his best players that he can slow down any offense, but injuries have been a major problem.
