Miles Sanders' Dallas Cowboys jersey number announced

The Dallas Cowboys bolstered the teams running back stable in NFL free agency by signing veteran Miles Sanders for depth after Rico Dowdle's departure.

Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons.
Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys running back room is going to look a lot different when the team enters camp during the 2025 NFL offseason. In free agency, the team's leading rushing Rico Dowdle left for the Carolina Panthers.

To replace Dowdle's production, the team brought in two veteran running backs.

The first signing was former Denver Bronco Javonte Williams, while they later added former Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders, who spent last season with the Panthers.

Last season, Sanders wore No. 6 for Carolina, but with his new team comes a new jersey numbers.

Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders runs after a catch against the Chicago Bears.
Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders runs after a catch against the Chicago Bears. / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Dallas announced some official jersey number assignments on Monday with the team's newest running back set to rock the No. 27.

During his two seasons in Carolina, Sanders rushed for 637 yards and three touchdowns, while hauling in 51 catches for 302 yards and an additional score. Throughout his career, Sanders has rushed for 4,345 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders before the game against the Denver Broncos.
Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders before the game against the Denver Broncos. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see what he has left in his tank and whether he can be a key contributor in Big D. Of course, Dallas is still expected to select another running back in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The 2025 NFL free agency period officially opened at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12, when the new league year began.

