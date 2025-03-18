Miles Sanders' Dallas Cowboys jersey number announced
The Dallas Cowboys running back room is going to look a lot different when the team enters camp during the 2025 NFL offseason. In free agency, the team's leading rushing Rico Dowdle left for the Carolina Panthers.
To replace Dowdle's production, the team brought in two veteran running backs.
The first signing was former Denver Bronco Javonte Williams, while they later added former Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders, who spent last season with the Panthers.
MORE: Miles Sanders: Get to know Dallas Cowboys new running back
Last season, Sanders wore No. 6 for Carolina, but with his new team comes a new jersey numbers.
Dallas announced some official jersey number assignments on Monday with the team's newest running back set to rock the No. 27.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency grades: Running back breakdown, analysis
During his two seasons in Carolina, Sanders rushed for 637 yards and three touchdowns, while hauling in 51 catches for 302 yards and an additional score. Throughout his career, Sanders has rushed for 4,345 yards and 23 touchdowns.
It will be interesting to see what he has left in his tank and whether he can be a key contributor in Big D. Of course, Dallas is still expected to select another running back in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The 2025 NFL free agency period officially opened at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12, when the new league year began.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency Week 1 recap, remaining needs
Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency grades: QB breakdown, analysis
Parris Campbell signing highlights Cowboys' unchanged FA approach
Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB
Dante Fowler shares message with Cowboys fans after free agency reunion
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries