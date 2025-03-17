Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency grades: Running back breakdown, analysis
The Dallas Cowboys have been criticized for going bargain shopping at the beginning of NFL free agency, but that isn't always a bad thing.
Among the first moves the team made was signing Denver Broncos free agent running back Javonte Williams, which was essential to address one of the team's biggest needs. After losing 2024 leading rusher Rico Dowdle to the Carolina Panthers, the depth at the position was urgent.
Along with Williams, the Cowboys also added veteran Miles Sanders, who is familiar to the team after his four-year stint with the Philadelphia Eagles.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency Week 1 recap, remaining needs
With all of the turnover, the running back room will look very different in Dallas, so let's take a look at how the current depth chart stacks up.
Dallas Cowboys Running Back Depth Chart
Javonte Williams
Miles Sanders
Deuce Vaughn
Malik Davis
Hunter Luepke
There is still room for improvement, but one of the most intriguing names is Deuce Vaughn. Vaughn had a breakout preseason in his rookie year, but has not been able to establish a consistent role in the offseason. However, that could change with the addition of new offensive line coach Conor Riley, who was the offensive coordinator at Kansas State when Vaughn was a bonafide star.
MORE: Updated list of Cowboys NFL Draft picks after free agency's first week
Whether he actually gets the opportunity to highlight his talents remains to be seen, but it is something to watch.
Dallas could still address the running back position in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it's a good year to do it. While Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton are the top players at the position, there is a lot of intriguing talent that could still be had.
With the deep talent pool in the 2025, the Cowboys' moves to start free agency get a passing grade. Running Back Grade: C+.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency Week 1 recap, remaining needs
Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency grades: QB breakdown, analysis
Parris Campbell signing highlights Cowboys' unchanged FA approach
Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB
Dante Fowler shares message with Cowboys fans after free agency reunion
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries