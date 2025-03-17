Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency grades: Running back breakdown, analysis

The Dallas Cowboys added some bodies to the running back room during NFL free agency, but will it make a difference?

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams carries the ball in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons.
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams carries the ball in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys have been criticized for going bargain shopping at the beginning of NFL free agency, but that isn't always a bad thing.

Among the first moves the team made was signing Denver Broncos free agent running back Javonte Williams, which was essential to address one of the team's biggest needs. After losing 2024 leading rusher Rico Dowdle to the Carolina Panthers, the depth at the position was urgent.

Along with Williams, the Cowboys also added veteran Miles Sanders, who is familiar to the team after his four-year stint with the Philadelphia Eagles.

With all of the turnover, the running back room will look very different in Dallas, so let's take a look at how the current depth chart stacks up.

Dallas Cowboys Running Back Depth Chart

Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn reacts after getting a first down against the Washington Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn reacts after getting a first down against the Washington Commanders. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Javonte Williams
Miles Sanders
Deuce Vaughn
Malik Davis
Hunter Luepke

There is still room for improvement, but one of the most intriguing names is Deuce Vaughn. Vaughn had a breakout preseason in his rookie year, but has not been able to establish a consistent role in the offseason. However, that could change with the addition of new offensive line coach Conor Riley, who was the offensive coordinator at Kansas State when Vaughn was a bonafide star.

Whether he actually gets the opportunity to highlight his talents remains to be seen, but it is something to watch.

Kansas State Wildcats offensive coordinator Conor Riley against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
Kansas State Wildcats offensive coordinator Conor Riley against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dallas could still address the running back position in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it's a good year to do it. While Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton are the top players at the position, there is a lot of intriguing talent that could still be had.

With the deep talent pool in the 2025, the Cowboys' moves to start free agency get a passing grade. Running Back Grade: C+.

