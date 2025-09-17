Cowboys Country

Jadeveon Clowney's Cowboys jersey number last belonged to fan favorite RB

New Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney appears to be done with the jersey number gymnastics and will reportedly wear a number that last belonged to a fan favorite RB in Dallas.

Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney during pregame warm ups against the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney during pregame warm ups against the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium.
The Dallas Cowboys aimed to bolster the defensive line following a nail-biting Week 2 win over the New York Giants by signing veteran defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

The Cowboys and Clowney agreed to a one-year deal worth $3.5 million. The contract has a max value of $6 million with incentives.

This week, as he gears up for his expected debut with the team against the Chicago Bears, there has been some confusion about what jersey number the former No. 1 overall pick will be wearing.

Initially, Clowney was listed as No. 96 on the Cowboys' depth chart. However, it looks like he will instead be rolling with No. 42, the number of a former fan favorite running back, Deuce Vaughn, who was released during the final roster cuts.

Is it a weird number for a defensive end? Sure, but as long as Clowney is able to produce on the field, no one will be doing a double take.

It's going to be interesting to see how many reps Clowney gets in his first game of the year, but he plans to make the most of them. With Clowney's ability to rush the passer and stop the run, he's going to be a welcomed force in the trenches for Dallas.

