Bad news for Cowboys as Packers plan to ‘unleash’ Micah Parsons ahead of Week 4
Following his trade from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers, Micah Parsons landed on the injury report with a lingering back injury. The injury, diagnosed as a joint sprain, didn't keep the former first-rounder from playing in Weeks 1 and 2, but he remained limited in practice.
With the Packers-Cowboys Week 4 clash looming, however, Parsons finally left the injury report on Wednesday. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, this signals that Green Bay is ready to "unleash" the star edge rusher, whether that's this weekend against the Cleveland Browns or on Sunday Night Football in Week 4 versus Dallas.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer sends strong message to Dallas Cowboys defense entering Week 3
It's great news for the Packers, but obviously not great for the Cowboys. Parsons didn't leave Jerry Jones' organization on the best of terms. He hasn't said anything to amp up the drama for Week 4, but it would be naive to think he doesn't have the matchup highlighted in his mind.
"Obviously Dallas gotta do what they gotta do to get to Week 4, we gotta do what we gotta do. I see no easy games, I see the Lions first on Sunday, which I gotta try to get ready for. I see the Commanders on Thursday night," Parsons said after the trade.
"So I see two games that got some of the most, you know, elite offenses in the NFL before we get to Dallas, which I know is another elite offense after seeing them all camp with CeeDee (Lamb) and (George) Pickens."
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' 'biggest problem' heading into Week 3 might not have answer
Even while dealing with an injury and with no training camp, Parsons has performed well through two weeks. He has 1.5 sacks and he ranks eighth among edge defenders with 10 pressures and ranks sixth in pass-rush win rate, according to Pro Football Focus.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears Week 3: Betting odds, preview
3 Dallas Cowboys who must improve in Week 3 vs. Chicago Bears
3 reasons Cowboys should immediately call Bengals for Trey Hendrickson trade
3 defensive backs Cowboys could target to help struggling secondary
Updated 2026 NFL Draft order for Dallas Cowboys after thrilling Week 2 OT win
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc